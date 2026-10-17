Meghalaya News

UDP leader Paul Lyngdoh urges Meghalaya, Assam to build ‘bridges of trust’

UDP leader Paul Lyngdoh urges Meghalaya and Assam to build trust and cooperate, warning that online hate campaigns and provocative viral videos fuel hostility.
MLA Paul Lyngdoh ,
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SHILLONG: UDP leader Paul Lyngdoh has called for greater cooperation between Meghalaya and Assam amid growing online hostility over viral videos involving people from the two states. Describing the trend as unhealthy, Lyngdoh said people were increasingly using hate campaigns and provocative content to attract attention. "The only way out is that we build bridges of trust," he said, urging stakeholders from both states to cooperate rather than confront each other to minimise such incidents. Lyngdoh also highlighted steps taken by the two state governments to facilitate vehicles from each state at their respective airports.

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Meghalaya
MLA Paul Lyngdoh ,
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