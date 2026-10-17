UDP leader Paul Lyngdoh urges Meghalaya, Assam to build ‘bridges of trust’

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: UDP leader Paul Lyngdoh has called for greater cooperation between Meghalaya and Assam amid growing online hostility over viral videos involving people from the two states. Describing the trend as unhealthy, Lyngdoh said people were increasingly using hate campaigns and provocative content to attract attention. "The only way out is that we build bridges of trust," he said, urging stakeholders from both states to cooperate rather than confront each other to minimise such incidents. Lyngdoh also highlighted steps taken by the two state governments to facilitate vehicles from each state at their respective airports.

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