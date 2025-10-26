NCC launches 10-day border outreach & vibrant village tour in Tawang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The North Eastern Region (NER) NCC directorate has launched a 10-day border outreach program-cum-vibrant village tour at Tawang, in Arunachal Pradesh, to instil nationalism, border awareness and a spirit of adventure among NCC cadets.

The programme, organised by 2 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC under Tezpur Group Headquarters with support from the Indian Army's Gajraj Corps, is being held from October 22 to 31.

Flagged off at the Giant Buddha statue in Tawang, the ceremony was graced by Brigadier Bhupal Singh, Commander of 190 Mountain Brigade, and Tawang deputy commissioner Namgyal Angmo, along with senior civil and military officials, an official comminique informed here on Saturday.

A total of 40 NCC cadets including, 19 senior division boys and 21 denior wing girls from various districts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam are participating. The tour offers exposure to border life, cultural heritage and high-altitude adventure activities.

During the programme, cadets will visit important heritage sites including Tawang Monastery, Buddha Park, War Memorial and the Major Bob Kathing Museum. They will also witness the light and sound show on the 1962 Indo-China war and attend the international Tawang Marathon at 10,000 feet above sea level.

The itinerary includes forward area visits where cadets will interact with Army personnel stationed along the India-China border. They will also travel to Mago-Chuna, Damteng, Chumi Gyatse waterfalls, Bumla Pass, Taksang, Nuranang Falls and Shungetsar Lake.

