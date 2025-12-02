NCP secures 109 gram panchayat seats unopposed in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) achieved a major breakthrough in Arunachal Pradesh's local body elections, securing 109 gram panchayat seats unopposed out of the 594 it contested.

The party has also, for the first time, fielded eight candidates for the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) elections, signalling a significant expansion of its political footprint in the state.

State NCP president Toko Tatung expressed deep gratitude to the people of the state for what he described as 'a transformative moment for the state'. He said the overwhelming mandate reflects growing public confidence in the NCP's inclusive, transparent, and development-driven approach.

Tatung lauded the dedication of party workers, grassroots teams, and block-level leaders, noting that the historic achievement was accomplished within a remarkably short period.

