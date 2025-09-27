NDC delegation pays tribute to 1962 war heroes in Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: An 18-member delegation from the New Delhi-based National Defence College (NDC), visited Kibithu in Arunachal’s Anjaw district on Thursday, to pay tribute to the soldiers who fought in the 1962 Battle of Walong and to assess operational preparedness along the Line of Actual Control, a defence spokesman said on Friday.

The delegation, comprising senior military officials, civil service officers, and representatives from friendly foreign countries attending the ongoing NDC course, paid solemn homage at the Walong War Memorial, Guwahati-based defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

The site commemorates the supreme sacrifice of Indian soldiers who displayed exceptional courage during the Battle of Walong, one of the fiercest engagements in the 1962 India-China conflict.

Despite being heavily outnumbered, the troops defended the strategic Walong sector in Arunachal Pradesh, a key area that controlled access along the eastern frontier.

The delegation expressed deep respect for their heroism and noted that their indomitable spirit continues to inspire generations of officers and civilians alike.

During the visit, the delegation received detailed briefings on the operational preparedness, deployment strategies, and high state of readiness of Indian Army units stationed in forward areas along the strategically sensitive eastern border.

