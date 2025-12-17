Nearly 75% voter turnout in Arunachal local body polls: SEC

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Polling for the panchayat and municipal elections in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday recorded a robust overall turnout of nearly 75 per cent, with the exercise concluding largely peacefully across the state, the State Election Commission (SEC) said.

The poll body, in a statement issued here on Tuesday, informed that polling for elections to 186 zilla parishad constituencies, 1,947 gram panchayat constituencies, 16 Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) wards and eight Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) wards was held on Monday.

Of the total 5,94,307 voters enrolled in the Panchayati Raj electoral rolls, 4,45,264 voters exercised their franchise, registering a turnout of 74.92 per cent across the state.

In the urban local body elections, voter participation stood at 51.39 per cent in the Itanagar Municipal Corporation, where 24,604 out of 47,877 registered voters cast their votes.

The PMC recorded a higher turnout of 60.95 per cent, with 7,541 of the 12,373 eligible voters participating in the polling process.

The SEC informed that among the Panchayati Raj elections, the highest polling percentage of 84.31 per cent was recorded in Longding district, while East Kameng district reported the lowest turnout at 65.05 per cent.

In the municipal polls, the highest voting percentage was recorded at Government Secondary School, Pasighat, under Ward No 1 of the PMC, while the lowest turnout was reported at the Fisheries Directorate office here under Ward No 3 of the IMC. The Commission also announced that repolling will be conducted on December 18 at select polling stations due to reported disturbances.

These include the Nongkhon gram panchayat segment in Namsai district; the Nisangjang/Besai gram panchayat segment in Bichom district; multiple gram panchayat constituencies in Tirap district; and the Rotom polling station in Kamle district.

While minor incidents of disturbance were reported at a few polling stations, the Commission said the overall polling process concluded peacefully across the state without any major law and order issues.

Counting of votes is scheduled to be held on December 20.

Also Read: Mizoram CM Lalduhoma attends State Credit Seminar 2026-27