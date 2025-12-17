Mizoram CM Lalduhoma attends State Credit Seminar 2026-27

AIZAWL: Chief Minister Lalduhoma attended the State Credit Seminar 2026-27 organized by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Mizoram Regional Office. It was held at the Assembly Conference Hall in Aizawl on Monday.

The Chief Minister released the State Focus Paper 2026-27 and addressed the gathering. He mentioned that the Government has been implementing numerous developmental initiatives in collaboration with NABARD, which plays a crucial role as a catalyst for the State’s development, according to the official statement.

He noted that Mizoram has benefited significantly from NABARD-supported interventions.

Highlighting ongoing initiatives, the Chief Minister said that the 10 MW Thenzawl Solar Power Plant, which was established with NABARD funding, is nearing inauguration, while another 5 MW solar power project will be taken up at Sumsuih in Mizoram.

He also informed that the Chief Minister’s Rubber Mission is being vigorously pursued, with 4,50,000 rubber saplings planted in the previous year, and plans to plant more than 11,00,000 saplings.

Referring to the latest NITI Aayog Sustainable Development Index report, the Chief Minister said that Mizoram’s improved performance reflects the positive outcomes of the State’s development efforts. In the latest NITI Aayog Sustainable Development Index report, Hnahthial district ranked first, Champhai second, and Kolasib ninth in the Northeast region. The Chief Minister further observed that since around 80 percent of the State’s population is still dependent on agriculture for their livelihood, agricultural development remains central to Mizoram’s overall growth. He urged banks to extend their outreach to people living in the hilly and remote areas. He noted that Mizoram currently has 278 bank branches, of which 180 are located in Aizawl, Lunglei and Kolasib districts, while the remaining eight districts together share only 95 branches. He appealed for a more equitable distribution of banking services across the State. (ANI)

Also Read: ED Shillong attaches Rs 17.91 crore assets in Pearlvine Ponzi Scam