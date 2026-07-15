New Bee Species Found in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang Valley

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Researchers from the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE), Bengaluru, discovered two new species of rare solitary bees in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang Valley during the recent Siang Expedition, highlighting the rich biodiversity of the Eastern Himalayas.

The two species, Elaphropoda triangulata and Habropoda adi, were described in the European Journal of Taxonomy. Elaphropoda triangulata was named after the triangular markings on its abdomen, while Habropoda adi honoured the Adi indigenous community of Arunachal Pradesh.

The study said each species was known from only one male specimen, making the discovery significant, and called for further surveys to determine their distribution, ecology and conservation status. Researchers warned that habitat loss, infrastructure development and other human activities could threaten the species and stressed the need to protect the forests and natural habitats of the Eastern Himalayas.

Welcoming the discovery, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said it reflected the state's exceptional natural wealth and scientific importance. He congratulated the ATREE researchers and said the findings reinforced Arunachal Pradesh's status as a globally significant biodiversity hotspot deserving sustained conservation efforts.

Also Read: Top PREPAK Militant Held, 50 kg Opium and Arms Cache Seized in Manipur