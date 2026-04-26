NHRC Special Monitor, Arunachal Governor Discuss Human Rights, Welfare and Outreach for Vulnerable Groups

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Special monitor of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Balkrishan Goel, called on Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar and discussed human rights protection, welfare initiatives, and the need for stronger outreach for vulnerable sections.

During the meeting held on Friday, both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting human dignity, safeguarding rights, and ensuring inclusive social well-being across the state.

The Governor briefed the visiting official on the prevailing human rights scenario in Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting the state's strong tribal ethos, community-based traditions, and harmonious social fabric.

He observed that these longstanding values have consistently upheld dignity, mutual respect, and a sense of social responsibility among communities.

Parnaik also outlined various initiatives undertaken by the state government, along with the contributions of non-governmental organisations, to advance the welfare and protection of children and elderly citizens.

Emphasizing the importance of continued engagement, the Governor suggested organising regular awareness campaigns across the state to further strengthen safeguards, sensitise communities, and reinforce welfare mechanisms for vulnerable groups.

Goel, who serves as NHRC special monitor for child rights and elderly citizens, apprised the Governor of areas requiring greater attention and focused intervention, particularly in strengthening protection frameworks and improving support systems for those in need.

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