Mizoram Board to Announce Class 12 Results on April 29

AIZAWL: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will declare the Class 12 board examination results on April 29, according to an official notification.

The results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination will be made available at the MBSE office in Chaltlang as well as at the board's regional office in Lunglei.

Students will also be able to access their results online through the official websites of the board. In addition, printed result booklets will be available for purchase for those who require physical copies.

The board further stated that students and guardians may enquire about results through designated office numbers during working hours. (Agencies)

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