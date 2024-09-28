NIMAS Team Successfully Scales Tsangyang Gyatso Peak in Arunachal Pradesh

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: In an extraordinary mountaineering achievement, a team from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) , has successfully scaled an unnamed and unclimbed 6383 MSL or 20,942 ft high peak in Gorichen range of Arunachal Pradesh Himalayas on Tawang-West Kameng region. The peak was one of the most technically challenging and unexplored summits in the region. After overcoming immense challenges including sheer ice walls, treacherous crevasses, and a 2-kilometer-long glacier, the team has immortalized the momentous feat by naming the peak “Tsangyang Gyatso Peak” in honour of His Holiness the 6th Dalai Lama Rigzen Tsangyang Gyatso.

Born to an indigenous Monpa family of Ugyenling village, Tawang district, Arunachal Pradesh in 1683, His Holiness Rigzen Tsangyang Gyatso was recognized and enthroned in Potala palace of Tibet as the 6th Dalai Lama. He is regarded as the greatest of tantrics and a great poet whose songs and oral narratives still influence the traditional poetry of Tibet and entire Buddhist communities in the Himalayan region. The remote Monyul or the Land of Monpas was introduced and connected to the outer world through His Holiness the 6th Dalai Lama. His unmatched wisdom is treasured in the hearts of Monpas and his blessings keep protecting the region and its people.

By naming this peak after him, NIMAS aims to pay tribute to his timeless wisdom and his profound contributions to the Monpa community and beyond.

Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal, Director of NIMAS, shared, “This peak, with its unforgiving terrain and extreme conditions, symbolizes the resilience, wisdom, and spirit of exploration that His Holiness Tsangyang Gyatso embodied. Just as his wisdom prevails, we hope this peak will become a tall symbol of purity, unity, adventure, and inspiration for future generations.”

The expedition to conquer “Tsangyang Gyatso Peak” was one of the toughest ever undertaken by the NIMAS team. The route was fraught with dangerous crevasses, steep ice walls, and unpredictable weather conditions. However, through sheer determination and teamwork, the team was able to navigate these challenges and reach the summit, making history in the process.

Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, congratulated the NIMAS for the unprecedented success in scaling the peak and expressed his support for naming the peak after the 6th Dalai Lama Tsangyang Gyatso. “His Holiness Tsangyang Gyatso has long been a source of wisdom and cultural pride for the people of this region. His teachings and philosophies continue to guide us, and this peak will stand as a testament to his enduring legacy,” he said.

NIMAS, which has been at the forefront of adventure and mountaineering in India, has informed the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) about the ascent and the decision to name the peak. The necessary formalities for naming the peak are being completed to ensure that “Tsangyang Gyatso Peak” is recognized on the official map.

This historic climb not only celebrates Arunachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage but also positions the region as a key destination for mountaineering and adventure sports, attracting explorers and adventure enthusiasts from around the globe.

