Non-governmental organization (NGOs) spread waste awareness on World Water Day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: In observance of World Water Day, fieldworkers from the Youth Mission for Clean Rivers (YMCR) and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society (AMMS) conducted a door-to-door information education and communication campaign on Friday to educate residents about the importance of solid waste management and its impact on precious water resources.

The campaign was carried out in the Chandranagar area here and focused on the critical practice of source segregation.

Fieldworkers explained how separating waste at the household level-organics, recyclables, and non-biodegradables-allows for proper disposal and maximises recycling opportunities. This not only reduces the overall waste burden but also prevents harmful materials from contaminating waterways.

Residents were also informed about the benefits of composting wet waste at home. By diverting organic materials from landfills, individuals can create nutrient-rich compost for their gardens, promoting a more sustainable waste management cycle.

The campaign served as a stark reminder of the dangers of littering and improper waste disposal.

Fieldworkers emphasised the severe consequences of dumping waste into rivers and other water bodies. This not only pollutes the water source but also disrupts aquatic ecosystems.

The IEC campaign was supported by Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited.

