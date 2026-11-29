CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday stressed the need for coordinated efforts, technology and grassroots interventions to address challenges in the education sector, reiterating that education remained the state government's top priority.

Speaking at a conclave of Block Resource Centres (BRCs) and Cluster Resource Centres (CRCs) in Tura, Sangma said transforming education required the involvement of all stakeholders, reliable data and effective implementation at the grassroots. During the programme, 372 Tablet PCs were distributed under the State Higher and Community Development Mission (SHCDM-II) in the presence of Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui.

Highlighting the contribution of field-level officials, Sangma said BRCs and CRCs had visited 32,000 teachers, verified their qualifications and provided feedback that helped the government formulate a pay framework benefiting 23,000 teachers.

He added that visits to around 600 villages had identified 3,200 to 3,500 out-of-school children, while data collected from 5,000 schools on basic infrastructure, including toilets and electricity, had helped guide government decisions.

The Chief Minister said the distribution of tablets would enable officials to provide real-time information and help the government take timely decisions. However, he cautioned that technology alone could not solve educational challenges and stressed that every intervention must ultimately benefit students.

Describing BRCs and CRCs as a crucial link between students and the government, he urged officials to remain committed to their responsibilities and maintain regular grassroots engagement.

Referring to the nine years of the MDA administration, Sangma said the government had made progress in the education sector. He also highlighted the importance of CM Connect in addressing public grievances, describing public engagement as an essential part of governance.

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