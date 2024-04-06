Over Rs 1 crore seized at Kanubari check gate in Arunachal Pradesh district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The flying squads and static surveillance team deployed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Arunachal Pradesh seized a whopping amount of Rs one crore from a vehicle at Kanubari check gate in Longding district on Thursday evening, a senior police official from the district said.

The vehicle, which belongs to one Harshvardhan Singh, executive director of Badri Rai Company, was following the convoy of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who went to Longding to address a party's election rally.

"The vehicle was not part of the convoy but was following the motorcade," Longding superintendent of police (SP) clarified media report that the seizure was done from Sangma's convoy.

The SP added that the income tax department was informed about the cash seizure and it will investigate the case and subsequently action will be taken as per the standard operating procedure.

"Initial investigation suggested that the cash was meant for labourers' payment by the construction company, whose activities are going on at three places in the region, including Sonari Medical College in Assam, Brigade Headquarters at Khonsa in Arunachal's Tirap district and Assam Police Battalion in Sivasagar.

The company also executed many projects in Meghalaya, including the construction of the Legislative Assembly among others.

The flying squads and static surveillance teams along with the police during the day also seized Rs 22.20 lakh in the state capital and another Rs 16.10 lakh at Seppa in East Kameng district during vehicles checking, Toko Babu, officer on special duty (OSD) to the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

With Thursday seizure, the total cash seized in the northeastern state so far since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force, rose to over Rs 5.48 crore, while the cumulative figure of cash and the monetary value of other seized items including liquor, drugs, precious metals and freebies stood at over Rs 14.05 crore, he said. Meanwhile, the state government on Thursday ordered that issuance of import permits of packaged liquor, bulk spirit and export permits for packaged liquor shall remain suspended with immediate effect till the completion of election process or until further order whichever is earlier.

However, liquor permits in respect of military and paramilitary units may continue to be issued, Chief Secretary Dharmendra said in an order.

The northeastern state will go to simultaneous polls for two Lok Sabha and 50 assembly constituencies, in the first phase on April 19. Counting of votes for the assembly elections will be held on June 2 while the counting for Parliamentary elections will be held on June 4.

