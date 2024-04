Shillong: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Meghalaya has said that as part of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the ensuing Lok Sabha election, 2024 seizures in the form of cash, drugs, freebies, etc. were made across the state. Seizures made on April 2, 2024 are: Rs 5.46 in cash, 3,920.9 litres of liquor, etc., a press release said.

