Panel Reviews 7 Rehab Centres in East Siang for Compliance and Care Standards

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ITANAGAR: A district-level monitoring committee inspected seven rehabilitation centres, including the government de-addiction and rehabilitation centre at Jarkong in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, to review their functioning and ensure compliance with prescribed guidelines, officials said. The committee, headed by SDO (Judicial) Makbul Siram, comprised District Medical Officer Dr Yagling Perme, DDAC Dr O Borang, DSP Toni Tatak, DDSE Adhuk Tabing, DD (ICDS) Mailong Taku and DIPRO (In-charge) Miding Modi. During the inspection, the team interacted with inmates and staff to assess the availability of basic facilities and services.

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