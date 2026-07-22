Pangsau Pass border haat reopens after six years, reviving Indo-Myanmar trade and local livelihoods

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The historic border haat at Pangsau Pass along the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh reopened on Monday after six years, reviving traditional cross-border trade and commercial activities.

Nampong MLA Laisam Simai visited the market on its reopening day and interacted with traders, local residents and officials. The border haat will operate on the 10th, 20th and 30th of every month.

Simai said the reopening would restore traditional trade links, create livelihood opportunities for border communities and strengthen economic and cultural ties between India and Myanmar.

The market had remained closed since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent security concerns. Its reopening followed consultations between trade bodies and authorities from both countries.

Located in Changlang district, Pangsau Pass has long served as an important trade gateway between India and Myanmar. Officials said the resumption of the haat would promote regulated cross-border commerce, support local traders and artisans, and boost tourism in the region.

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