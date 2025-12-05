Parnaik Emphasizes Festivals' Role in Strengthening Tribal Unity in Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K. T. Parnaik on Thursday underlined the profound role of indigenous festivals in nurturing the state’s cultural identity and unity as he extended warm greetings to the people, particularly the Adi community, on the auspicious occasion of Podi Barbi. He said such celebrations not only bring communities together but also reinforce the social fabric that binds the state’s diverse tribes. Emphasizing the deep-rooted connection between tribal life and cultural practices, the Governor said festivals, rituals and traditional observances have always been an integral part of human society.

They mirror the collective joy, harmony and shared values of each community, while also preserving customs passed down through generations. These traditions, he said, draw their strength from the agrarian character of tribal societies, where celebrations often align with agricultural cycles.

Parnaik added that from ancient times, Arunachal’s festivals have been intrinsically linked to prayers for divine blessings, abundant harvests and the welfare of all. Such occasions are reminders of the enduring relationship between people, nature and faith.

Wishing that Podi Barbi fosters greater unity among the Adi brethren and contributes to the enrichment of the state’s vibrant cultural tapestry, the Governor also invoked blessings for universal well-being.

Also Read: BSF organizes motorcycle rally in Tripura as part of Diamond Jubilee Celebrations