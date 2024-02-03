‘Pay taxes on time to make India third-largest economy in world’ Says Chaitali Panmei

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (NER) Chaitali Panmei on Friday called upon people to pay taxes on time in order to help India become the third-largest economy in the world.

Speaking at an interactive outreach programme ‘NER Converses’ held here, Panmei said the department is actively reaching out to taxpayers to understand their difficulties and resolve any grievances they may have.

She acknowledged that tax provisions are constantly changing, which can make it more complicated for taxpayers.

“Therefore, the department is making efforts to keep people informed about these changes,” Panmei said, emphasizing the importance of understanding the basics of taxation to navigate these provisions effectively.

Panmei highlighted the vision of the taxpayers’ charter, which aims to partner in nation-building through progressive tax policies, efficient administration, and improved voluntary compliance.

Considering the strategic location and development potential of Arunachal, Panmei urged all stakeholders to fulfill their duties diligently.

She mentioned that the tribal communities in the northeastern region are privileged to benefit from the provisions of Section 10 (26) of the Income Tax Act.

This section grants tax exemptions to individuals belonging to Scheduled Tribes in Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh. Panmei emphasized the need to prevent misuse of this provision and encouraged vigilance among taxpayers.

Speaking on the occasion, state’s principal secretary (finance) Dr Sharat Chauhan said that whatever development the country achieved, was only through direct and indirect taxes.

He referred to the four fundamentals of sovereignty – external aggression; treaty and agreement; internal law & order and ability to levy and collect taxes.

Chauhan also suggested holding a separate session of such an event at the earliest for the drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) of the state.

