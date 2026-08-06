Pema Khandu highlights India's infrastructure growth under BJP since 2014, urges Gen Z to take note

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday urged the younger generation to take note of India’s infrastructure growth since 2014, claiming that the BJP-led government had built more than 60–70 per cent of the country’s modern infrastructure in the past 12 years.

In a post on X, Khandu said the remaining 30–40 per cent of the country’s infrastructure had been built over nearly six decades under Congress-led governments.

Sharing data on infrastructure development, he said the country had completed its 2,843-km Dedicated Freight Corridor after 2014 and that 99.8 per cent of the recognised startups had emerged during the same period. He also highlighted significant growth in solar power capacity, defence exports, expressways, inland waterways, railway electrification, metro rail, renewable energy, ports, airports and national highways. The data further showed expansion in healthcare and education infrastructure, including new AIIMS institutions, medical colleges and MBBS seats, as well as increased tap water coverage, power generation capacity, gas pipeline networks, coal production and crude steel capacity, Khandu said.

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