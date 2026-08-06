BJP Holds Key Delhi Meeting to Finalise Strategy for Tripura Civic and Village Committee Polls

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The BJP has formally started preparations for the elections to 20 civic bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation, and the long-pending elections to 587 Village Committees in the TTAADC areas. All members of the party’s core committee, led by Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, left for Delhi on Tuesday to attend a meeting convened by the party’s central leadership. The Chief Minister informed reporters about the meeting.

Party sources said the meeting would discuss poll preparations in detail. However, the most crucial issue is likely to be the possibility of an alliance with the TIPRA Motha for the Village Committee elections. The founder of TIPRA Motha, Pradyot Bikram Kishore Debbarma, has reportedly set the implementation of the Tiprasa Accord as a condition for any alliance, a demand that a major section of the BJP reportedly considers difficult to accept. The State Election Commission has assured the Supreme Court that it will hold the Village Committee elections in September, while the elections to the civic bodies are also scheduled to be held by the end of this year.

Apart from the Chief Minister, State BJP President Abhishek Debroy and other members of the core committee, including senior ministers Ratan Lal Nath, Tinku Roy and Bikash Debbarma, along with BJP State General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, will attend the meeting. BJP National President Nitin Nabin and National General Secretary B.L. Santosh are also likely to attend.

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