Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the new Itanagar vending shed at Gohpur on Zoo Road on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, providing organized commercial space for 1,200 street vendors displaced from roadsides and footpaths. Built by the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), the facility aims to give hawkers a designated place to conduct their businesses.

Spread across 11,000 square meters, the new vending shed is the largest such facility in the Itanagar Capital Region to date, according to the information provided by the Itanagar Municipal Corporation.

The facility has been designed to provide vendors with organized working conditions and essential public amenities. Its infrastructure includes a proper drainage network, individual storage lockers, public toilets and a dedicated parking area.

A public sitting zone is also part of the facility, providing additional space for visitors and vendors.

The inclusion of these amenities is intended to support the daily business activities of the 1,200 vendors who will be accommodated at the site.

The Itanagar Municipal Corporation constructed the facility to rehabilitate street vendors displaced during recent municipal eviction and anti-encroachment drives.

The affected hawkers had been operating along roadsides, footpaths and highway-side locations before their removal. The new vending shed provides them with a designated location to continue their commercial activities.

The project forms part of the municipal body's effort to organize street vending by providing a dedicated space instead of allowing vendors to operate from roadside and footpath areas.

Following the inauguration, Chief Minister Pema Khandu described the project as a step towards protecting the dignity and security of street vendors.

In his official statement, Khandu said, "Today, we dedicated the newly constructed vending shed at Zoo Road, Gohpur, Itanagar, with a capacity of 1,200 vendors. This is a major step towards ensuring dignity, security and a proper space for our street vendors to carry out their business. I urge everyone to take ownership of this space, maintain cleanliness and take good care of the facilities."

The Chief Minister also urged vendors to maintain cleanliness and take responsibility for looking after the newly constructed infrastructure.

Following the inauguration, Itanagar Municipal Corporation officials and the Town Vending Committee will oversee the relocation of vendors and the allocation of spaces within the facility.

The initiative involves several key public representatives and officials, including Urban Affairs and Land Management Minister Balo Raja, Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, Itanagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Likha Nari Tadar and Deputy Mayor Tok Tabin Camdir.

The IMC will serve as the implementing agency for the facility and its vendor rehabilitation process.

The relocation process is expected to provide the displaced hawkers with designated business spaces while bringing roadside and footpath vending into an organized facility.