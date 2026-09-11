Pham Kho Sowai: Governor Parnaik hails Khowa harvest festival, bond with nature

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Thursday extended greetings to the people of the state, particularly the Khowa community, on the occasion of Pham Kho Sowai and wished them a bountiful harvest, prosperity and well-being.

In his message, Parnaik highlighted the importance of agrarian festivals in the cultural life of tribal communities, saying they reflected their deep-rooted bond with nature and the land.

He said Pham Kho Sowai was not only a harvest festival but also reflected the rich cultural heritage of the Khowa community. Traditional songs, dances, rituals and oral traditions strengthened community bonds and helped pass customs and values to younger generations, he said.

Parnaik said such festivals helped preserve indigenous traditions and foster unity and a sense of belonging among communities.

He also joined the Khowa community in offering prayers for good health, happiness, peace and prosperity for all.

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