Pleated Inkcap mushroom recorded in Arunachal for first time

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A small saprophytic mushroom species, Parasola plicatilis, commonly known as the Pleated Inkcap, has been recorded for the first time in Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting the state’s rich but underexplored fungal diversity.

The mushroom was recently observed at the experimental farm of the ICAR–Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Longding district, an official statement said on Saturday. The specimens were first noticed and collected by Assistant Chief Technical Officer (Animal Science) Dr Tilling Tayo. The field observation, along with photographic evidence, was later shared with Subject Matter Specialist (Plant Pathology) Dr Deep Narayan Mishra, who confirmed the identification.

According to Dr Mishra, the species was identified based on its distinct features, including a strongly pleated grey cap, a thin and fragile stalk, and gills that do not liquefy.

Parasola plicatilis is a short-lived mushroom with a lifespan of less than 24 hours and has a very delicate, paper-thin cap.

Although the mushroom is non-edible and has no commercial value, scientists say it plays an important ecological role.

It helps decompose leaf litter and organic matter by releasing enzymes that improve nutrient recycling in the soil. This process supports soil fertility by enhancing the availability of key nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus and by maintaining healthy microbial activity.

Experts observed that the presence of this mushroom indicates moist, organic-rich soil conditions and a biologically active soil system.

While Parasola plicatilis has been reported from other parts of India and abroad, there are no confirmed published records of its earlier occurrence in Arunachal Pradesh. The finding is therefore considered the first field-level record of the species in the state and underlines the need for regular documentation of biodiversity during routine field observations and surveys in Arunachal Pradesh, the statement added.

