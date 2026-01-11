Stone quarry illegalities are behind Goalgaon violence, Government is silent: Mukul Sangma

CORRESPONDENT

Shillong: Leader of the Opposition in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly and former Chief Minister Dr Mukul Sangma on Saturday came down heavily on the state government over the violent incident at Goalgaon village under Rajabala Police Station in West Garo Hills, in which one person succumbed to injuries. He asserted that such incidents were direct fallout of unchecked illegal stone quarrying and other unlawful activities flourishing across the state.

Framing the incident as part of a broader governance failure, Sangma said the location of the violence itself exposed how administrative inaction and silent approval had allowed criminal activities to thrive, creating conditions that eventually erupted into violence. He remarked that the incident had occurred in areas where illegal stone quarrying was rampant and held the government responsible for allowing such activities to continue across the state.

Reacting further, Sangma said he had received information about the incident but had not visited the area. He stated that he had been speaking to people on the ground to understand what had happened, adding that he was yet to equip himself fully with verified inputs regarding the circumstances leading to the incident.

Drawing attention to regulatory failures, Sangma pointed out that mechanisms such as the Meghalaya Regulation of Socially Sustainable Mining Act (MRSSA), entry and exit points, and facilitation centres had not been properly implemented. He said several areas along the Assam–Meghalaya border, particularly in Garo Hills, West Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills, had been identified, yet illegal quarrying and transportation of minerals continued due to lapses in vigilance by the authorities. Questioning how illegal mining activities were allowed to take root, Sangma asked how the unlawful extraction of minor minerals could have flourished in the first place. He also said it was necessary to ascertain whether non-governmental organizations had gone to the area to stop the illegal activities or for other reasons.

Maintaining caution in the absence of confirmed information, Sangma said he could not state with certainty what had led to the unfortunate incident. He expressed condolences over the loss of a precious life and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

At the same time, he urged immediate administrative intervention, saying the district administration should take all necessary measures to restore peace. He warned that the incident could be given a communal colour and said this should be avoided at all costs. Appealing for restraint, he urged all concerned to ensure that good sense prevailed and that efforts were focused on restoring peace and preventing the incident from creating communal hatred.

Holding the government squarely responsible, Sangma said the violence had occurred because the government had watched silently and allowed criminal activities to continue in that part of the state. He warned that restoring order would become increasingly difficult and described the incident in Garo Hills as a testimony to the prevailing situation, calling it only the tip of the iceberg.

