PM Modi Felicitates Arunachal Student on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a historic moment for the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) at Bana in Bichum district of Arunachal Pradesh, Jermi Nablam, a student of class IX of the school, represented the state on a prestigious national platform during the "Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Samaroh" in Jamui, Bihar, on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

The grand event, organized by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs on November 15, witnessed the benign presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who personally interacted with the students, inspiring them with his words of encouragement. Nablam emerged victorious in a rigorous state-level drawing competition, earning her place among the six students selected nationwide to showcase their talents.

In an inspiring display of creativity and culture, these young ambassadors not only exhibited their traditional artistry but also painted live before the PM, capturing the essence of India's tribal heritage.

The milestone serves as a proud moment for the state and reflects the potential of tribal youth to excel on national platforms. The event also celebrated the contributions of "Janjatis" across the country, fostering a spirit of pride and empowerment.

