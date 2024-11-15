Union minister Scindia to attend Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebration in Tripura on Nov 15

Agartala: Union Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia would arrive on Thursday and attend the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebration on Friday, officials said.

Scindia, who also holds the Communications portfolio, besides attending the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebration at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here would also hold a meeting with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha to review the implementation of the Central government projects and schemes under his Ministries in Tripura.

Chief Minister Saha and Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma will also attend the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebration.

The Chief Minister would also inaugurate the state-level observance of Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas at Rabindra Bhavan on Friday in the presence of Union Minister Scindia and other state Ministers and officials.

Cultural programmes and a tribal food festival would also be organised in connection with the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in 2021 to honour the legacy of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. This day is now celebrated nationwide to recognise the invaluable contributions of India’s tribal communities.

From Tripura, Union Minister Scindia would go to Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Nagaland and attend a series of events.

Chief Minister Saha recently said that the BJP government is committed to preserving the rich culture and traditions of the indigenous people and emphasized the importance of highlighting them at the national level. Addressing the Tripuri Cultural and Food Festival here, CM Saha said that after PM Modi became Prime Minister, he established a separate department for Janjati (tribal) issues and has been focused on the northeast region.

Chief Minister Saha had said that the Tripura government has been working for the welfare and development of the Janjati people and has undertaken many schemes for their all-round development.

“The main objective of such initiatives (Cultural and Food Festival) is to preserve the food habits of the indigenous people along with culture and traditions. We all know that indigenous people have a variety of dances. I frequently visit different parts of Tripura and am able to witness the rich culture and heritage of the indigenous people, which we must showcase before the country,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that the Tripura government has renamed the Tribal Welfare Department to the Janjati Kalyan Department and many governments have ruled the state but never given due respect to the erstwhile kings of Tripura.

He said that the state government has submitted a proposal to the Centre for renaming the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council to the Tipra Territorial Council, and for increasing the seat capacity in the District Council from 28 to 50. (IANS)

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh Governor K.T. Parnaik Extends Warm Greetings on 555th Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev

Also Watch: