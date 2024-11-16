Union Minister Rammohan Naidu Celebrates Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Meghalaya

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, on Friday, attended the 4th Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas at State Convention Centre that was graced by Minister, Civil Aviation, Government of India Kinjurapu Rammohan Naidu, as the Chief Guest.

The programme was organized by the State Rural Employment Society Community & Rural Development, Government of Meghalaya in collaboration with the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills, Shillong.

Speaking during the occasion, Chief Guest, Minister, Civil Aviation, Kinjurapu Rammohan Naidu, expressing happiness and pride to be celebrating the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Meghalaya among the three major tribes of the state.

“To be here with the tribal brothers and sisters to celebrate this event that is in a way a tribute to all the tribal freedom fighters and tribal leaders who have fought for their freedom, rights and to protect the identity and culture of their people and to pay tribute to them is very meaningful,” he said. Expressing happiness at the practice of the Khasi community in preserving forests as sacred groves the Minister said, “In my short visit of two days to the state I have seen it very strongly in the people of Meghalaya the respect and the need to protect Nature and this is something which the world can learn from the tribal community,” he said.

He added that if we lose the treasures that the nature has bestowed upon us there will be nothing left for the future generations. “A strong message and a learning experience that I am taking back with me when I visited the sacred forests is a belief among the local populace that the sacred forests are not something which the community has inherited from the ancestors but it is something we are borrowing from our future generations,” he stated.

The Minister also expressed desire to see more tribal community coming to the forefront and said that the culture and knowledge of the tribal communities should be more prominently showcased to the world.

“There is some great knowledge with the tribal community that can provide solutions to some of the challenges that the world is facing,” he said. He hailed the developments taking place in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma.

Stating that there is a lot of potential for civil aviation in Meghalaya, he also assured support of the Ministry of Civil Aviation for the expansion of the Umroi Airport and to operationalize the Baljek Airport in Tura.

Government of India in 2021 has declared 15th November as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas dedicated to the memory of brave tribal freedom fighters.

The revolutionary movements and struggles organized by the tribal communities were marked by their immense courage and supreme sacrifice. Tribal movements in different regions of the country against the British colonial rule got linked with the national freedom struggle and inspired Indians all over the country. To make the coming generations aware about their sacrifices to the country, 15th November as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

The gathering also virtually participated in the beginning of the 150th Birth Anniversary Year of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda in Jamui, Bihar which was graced by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

The dignitaries also felicitated VECs achieving maximum saturation in East Khasi Hills. Also present during the occasion were CEM, KHADC, Pyniaid Sing Syiem, Executive Member, KHADC, Victor Rani and officials from the district administration.

