Police constable among two arrested for peddling drugs in Arunachal

Itanagar: Two persons, including a police constable, were arrested by the Arunachal Pradesh Police on charges of peddling drugs, police said on Friday.

The police arrested the constable and the drug peddler with heroin weighing 13.36 grams valued at Rs 50,000 from Pusi Doke village in the state’s West Siang district on Thursday, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of the district, Moge Bole, said.

Acting on a tip-off that drugs were being transported to the district headquarters Aalo from Silapathar in Assam, a police team was formed.

The police team set up a naka at NH-13 near Pusi Doke village, the DSP said. At around 7.40 pm, the team stopped a suspected vehicle and seized the contraband, the police officer said.

The DSP said that the vehicle used in the crime belonged to the constable. A case was registered under the NDPS Act at Aalo police station after the two were arrested, he said.

