Police Constable Arrested For Molesting Woman in Arunachal Pradesh

Our Correspondent

Itanagar: A constable posted at Itanagar police station here has been arrested on charges of molesting a girl, an official said on Friday.

According to Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh, police came to know about the incident when the social media cell of the police alerted to a viral social media post alleging that a girl has been molested by police personnel near Itanagar police station on Thursday night.

The SP said the accused constable, Nyenwang Wangsu, has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

Divulging details of the incident, the SP said after receiving the alert, taking suo moto cognisance, Itanagar police station officer-in-charge inspector Khiksi Yangfo and Itanagar women police station officer-in-charge inspector Rina Sonam traced the victim and her parents.

Initially, the 19-year-old victim and her parents were hesitant to register a formal complaint, but after counselling by the police officers, the victim agreed.

A case under Sections 74/75/78 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, was registered at the Itanagar women police station. The SP said that according to the statement of the victim, she visited the police station late at night on November 6 to charge her phone.

Despite repeated offers by the duty officer to drop her home, she declined, and shortly after leaving the station, an individual followed her to a poorly lit area a few hundred meters from the police station and molested her, the SP said.

The SP said the victim confided the incident to one of her friends, one of whom posted the incident on social media.

“We registered the case as per her statement, and the investigation will clear up the fact that she came to the police station late at night,” Singh said.

Expressing regret over the incident, Singh said, “The safety of women and children is the topmost priority of capital police. The accused has been arrested and will face swift legal action to set a strong precedent. Such conduct will not be tolerated, and every effort will be made to ensure that no police personnel ever contemplate assaulting a woman.”

Singh urged the people to come forward and report crimes while assuring that if individuals are hesitant to visit the police station, they can reach out through its social media platforms, emergency helpline 112, or Pink PCR units.

The police will ensure prompt action and ease of reporting for all victims, Singh added.

