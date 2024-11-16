Prakash Utsav will enrich the spirit of unity in diversity: Arunachal Governor KT Parnaik

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik has said the sacred occasion of Prakash Utsav will enrich the splendid spirit of unity in diversity within our society.

Participating in the 555th Prakash Utsav of Guru Nana Dev at Gurudwara Sahib, Naharlagun on Friday, Parnaik said Guru Nanak Dev taught the values of love, peace, truth and devotion.

“His divine ideals of humanity, equality and brotherhood continue to inspire us to become better individuals, guiding us towards social harmony and unity,” he said.

Parnaik also attended “Shabad Kirtan”, “Anand Sahib Path” and “Ardaas” conducted on the auspicious occasion.

Gurudwara Singh Sabha Prabandhak Committee, Naharlagun led by the president Sulhvinder Singh Sandhu presented Saropa to the governor as a mark of respect.

Later, the governor attended the Guru Ka Langar with the members of the Sikh community.

A large number of people from other communities also attended the Guru Nanak Jayanti celebration.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh Governor K.T. Parnaik Extends Warm Greetings on 555th Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev

Also Watch: