Preparations in Full Swing as Tawang Gears Up to Host 14th International Tourism Mart in October

CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Preparations for the 14th edition of the International Tourism Mart (ITM), to be held in Tawang in the last week of October, have begun with officials from the Centre and the Arunachal Pradesh government holding a coordination meeting to finalise the roadmap for the event.

The event will be jointly organised by the Union Ministry of Tourism and the Arunachal Pradesh Tourism department.

The meeting focused on planning and coordination to ensure the successful conduct of the tourism event, an official statement said on Saturday.

Among those present were additional deputy commissioner of Tawang Rinchin Leta; deputy director generals of the Ministry of Tourism R.K. Suman and Bharati K. Sharma; assistant director Amit Raj; deputy director of the state Tourism department Bengia Manna Sonam; district tourism officer Tsering Deki; tourism information officer Tenzin Tsamche; assistant protocol officer Sange Tsering; Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operators Association general secretary Sangey Tsering; and officials from Ashoka Events.

The participants reviewed key aspects of the event, including accommodation, transportation, venue readiness, security arrangements, hospitality, event management and the proposed programme schedule.

They stressed the need for close coordination among all stakeholders to ensure smooth execution of the event.

As part of the preparations, officials from the Union Ministry of Tourism and the state tourism department also conducted a detailed inspection of the Guwahati-Tawang route to assess logistical requirements and improve the overall experience for visitors.

The team visited Vivanta Tawang, Kalawangpo Convention Hall, PTSO and other important locations to review infrastructure and preparedness.

The return of the International Tourism Mart to Tawang after its previous edition in 2013 is expected to provide a major platform to promote the district's tourism potential.

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