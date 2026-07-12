Committed to ensuring justice in killing of six Nagas: Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday reiterated that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government is taking all necessary steps to ensure justice in connection with the abduction and killing of six Naga civilians in Kangpokpi district nearly two months ago.

The Chief Minister said the state government is committed to ensuring justice in the case involving the abduction and killing of the six Naga civilians at Leilon Vaiphei village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district.

Based on information provided by the victims' family members, two of the identified suspects have already been arrested, Chief Minister Singh told the media on the sidelines of the launch of "Uningthou Uyok" (a dedicated tree plantation drive) at the Socio-Economic and Environment Development Society (SEEDS) Complex in Olympian Park in Imphal West district.

Recalling the incident, the Chief Minister said that on May 13, three pastors were killed in an ambush by unidentified persons and around 18 people were subsequently captured at Leilon Vaiphei village by suspected Kuki militants. Of the 18 people, 12 were later released while six were abducted. Their bodies were subsequently recovered.

Chief Minister Singh added that he had visited Makhan village along with Meitei and Naga MLAs to meet the bereaved families. During the visit, the victims' family members identified five individuals allegedly involved in the incident.

"Based on the names provided by the families of the victims, two suspects have already been apprehended," Chief Minister Singh said. Responding to a query on the remaining suspects, the Chief Minister added that it is the responsibility of the state government and law enforcement agencies to ensure their arrest and that necessary instructions have already been issued to the concerned authorities.

According to a police official, a joint team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Manipur Police on Friday arrested a couple from Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district for their alleged involvement in the abduction and killing of the six Naga civilians. (IANS)

Also Read: Tripura Launches Rabi Paddy Procurement at ₹2,361 per Quintal MSP