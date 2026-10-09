Mizoram launches special drive to enrol eligible voters left out of electoral rolls

AIZAWL: Mizoram on Thursday launched a special drive to identify eligible electors whose names are not included in the electoral rolls and facilitate their enrolment, following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), officials said.

A senior official of the state Election Department said the drive aims to ensure that all eligible citizens have an opportunity to get their names included in the electoral rolls and exercise their right to vote.

Mizoram's final electoral rolls were published on September 7 following the completion of the SIR of electoral rolls across the state.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Garima Gupta had said that with July 1, 2026, as the qualifying date, Mizoram has a total of 8,35,869 registered voters, comprising 4,32,689 women, 4,03,179 men, and one third-gender elector.

The gender ratio of 1,073 in the final electoral rolls of the Christian majority Mizoram is significantly higher than the national average.

The CEO said that before SIR, there was a total of 8,75,068 electors against whom Enumeration Forms were distributed.

An official statement said that the ECI has directed CEOs, District Election Officers (DEOs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to undertake a special drive to identify and facilitate the enrolment of eligible electors whose names are not included in the current electoral roll following the SIR.

During the enumeration phase of the SIR, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) prepared lists of absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD) electors, along with the probable reasons for their non-inclusion, the statement said.

These lists were displayed at the notice boards of respective panchayat bhawans, Urban Local Bodies and the offices of BDOs, panchayat officers and ULB Officers.

The lists were also shared with Booth Level Agents (BLAs) and political parties and uploaded on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer.

The final electoral roll was published after disposal of claims and objections by the EROs and includes additions and deletions made after publication of the draft roll.

The statement said, "The ECI has clarified that voter enrolment is a continuous process. Any eligible person who has not yet been enrolled, or whose name has been deleted from the electoral roll, may apply for enrolment at any time. The objective of the special drive is to identify such electors and facilitate their enrolment."

Under the instructions, BLOs are required to compare the current electoral roll with the pre-SIR electoral roll and identify electors whose names appeared in the pre-SIR roll but are not included in the current roll.

According to the statement, BLOs will undertake house-to-house visits to ascertain the present status of such electors and facilitate their enrolment through Form 6, wherever they are found eligible.

BLOs may cover at least 20-25 electors per week so that the exercise can be completed within approximately one month.

The present status of each identified elector will also be recorded, including those for whom Form 6 has been submitted, it said.

During the house-to-house visits, BLOs will also facilitate the enrolment of any left-out, first-time or young eligible electors.

The lists prepared by the BLOs will be shared with the BLAs of recognised political parties. The lists, along with Form 6 applications and field verification reports, will also be submitted to the EROs concerned.

The EROs will take appropriate action on the cases in accordance with the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

At the conclusion of the exercise, booth-wise lists will be shared by the EROs with representatives of political parties, providing them a further opportunity to facilitate the enrolment of any eligible electors who may have been left out.

The ECI has also directed that Booth Level Camps be organised to facilitate the submission of applications for enrolment. Special camps may also be organised for the enrolment of eligible persons requiring assistance. (IANS)

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