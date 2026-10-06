Tawang Police arrests two in burglary case

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Tawang Police, with assistance from Dirang Police, arrested two persons in connection with a burglary at Khrimu village and recovered several stolen items, including traditional articles and silver ornaments.

The case was reported on October 2 after Tenzin Lhamu of Khrimu village approached Tawang Police Station and complained that cash, old currency notes, traditional items, silver ornaments and a silver finger ring had been stolen from her house. A police team led by Tawang Police Station Officer-in-Charge Inspector N Angu, comprising SI Lham Thinle, SI Sangey Wangchu, Constable Sonam Dawa and Constable (D) Tenzin Namgey, launched an investigation under the supervision of Tawang SP Tasi Darang.

The team examined CCTV footage and traced the suspected persons. With operational assistance from Dirang Police, the suspects were subsequently apprehended.

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