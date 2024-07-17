Prerna Utsav organized in Arunachal Pradesh district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The district level Prerna Utsav was organized at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. The event was organized on Monday to select two students to represent Tawang district in the ‘Prerna: The unique experiential learning programme’ to be held at Vadnagar, Gujrat.

Altogether 88 students from sixteen schools participated in the event. Addressing the students, Tawang deputy commissioner in-charge Sang Khandu emphasized the need to inculcate moral values in their formative age. He asked the students to be disciplined in their conduct and sincere in studies.

Khandu also advised them to be good human beings and better citizens of the country. Earlier, JNV Tawang principal ML Meena disclosed that the school level Prerna Utsav began on July 8 last. He said this will be a good opportunity for the selected students to gain knowledge about our country. We can promote national integration and cultural exchange with other states, Meena added. As many as 30 students were shortlisted for an interview by a panel of seven judges, based on their personality and knowledge of Indian culture.

