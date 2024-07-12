Prioritize projects that hold significant benefit for Arunachal: Minister of Water Resources

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Water Resources Minister Biyuram Wahge while underscoring the importance of prioritizing projects that hold significant benefit for the state has urged the department to focus resources on initiatives that contribute meaningfully to the overall development and welfare of the citizens.

Presiding over the first coordination cum review meeting of the department regarding various ongoing schemes under the state and central governments, he stressed the need for transparency in communicating departmental efforts to the public and instructed officers to justify additional fund requests rigorously.

He also emphasized on timely handling of employees’ grievances to boost their morale. Advisor to the WRD Minister, Hayeng Mangfi urged the officials to be proactive and forward-thinking, focusing on contributions that benefit future generations.

WRD Secretary Pige Ligu mentioned that only 14 per cent of the state’s potential is currently being utilized. He emphasized the need for proactive efforts from engineers, including regular workshops and training sessions, on newer technologies.

The Superintending Engineer (Co-ord) stressed the need for increased manpower to reduce workload, noting that many divisions are currently managed with contingency staff.

Earlier, the Chief Engineer of the department presented a comprehensive overview of the ongoing projects, highlighting their strategic importance for the region. He also emphasized the pressing issue of fund shortages that currently hinder the timely completion of these vital schemes and the initiation of new projects.

He emphasized the need for funds to maintain completed projects and to rejuvenate drinking and irrigation water sources.

Additionally, he highlighted points on water conservation and springshed management, and informed that the “State Flood Plain Zoning Act” to be enacted at the earliest in the State once it’s approved by the Cabinet, an official communiqué informed.

