Promote self help groups for self sustainability, says Arunachal Pradesh Governor Parnaik

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K.T. Parnaik exhorted the people of the state to utilize modern techniques, explore market avenues and promote self-help groups along with cooperatives for self sustenance on Friday.

Participating in the Mopin festival of the Galo community here, the governor suggested that as Mopin is related to agriculture, the people must adopt a holistic approach in the agriculture and allied sectors.

While greeting the community on the festive occasion of Mopin, he offered prayers to invoke the blessing of Mopin Goddess Anyi Pinku Pinte for better crops, proliferation of domestic animals and preservation of nature.

Parnaik said that Arunachal Pradesh is a blessed land of numerous tribes who have maintained their customs and traditions over the years and have been zealously preserving their indigenous cultural heritages.

The governor commended the Popir teams for their excellent cultural presentation during the celebration and said that the participation brings about community cohesion, language revitalization, reinforces collective identification and encourages the younger generations to learn their cultural practices, traditions as well as linguistic nuances.

He urged upon the Galo community to contribute to nation building through concerted effort in the sphere of health, education, infrastructure, communication and empowerment of women and girl children.

Parnaik also suggested them to work at community and village levels to ensure basic education of 10 plus 2 of each child, skilling of youth, basic knowledge on health and hygiene to every mother and cautioned against drug menace.

A cultural presentation, depicting the rich cultural heritage and traditions of Galo society was presented on the occasion. As many as 15 Popir teams from different parts of the state capital participated in the celebration.

Promoting the spirit of bonhomie among the various Popir parties, the festival organizing committee also conducted volleyball, archery and other sporting competition, cultural competition, including folk dances, Yaan Kaben (traditional ritualistic narration), Galo Aagam (Galo language speaking), basket making, decorative bamboo flower (Rime) making competition and community local beverages (Poka) and Rice cake (Itti) making competitions.

