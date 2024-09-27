Protests Force Jagadguru Shankaracharya to Abandon Arunachal Pradesh Visit

ITANAGAR: Spiritual leader Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Shri Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, who landed in Arunachal Pradesh by a chartered flight for Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra, had to turn back, following protest from the All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU).

The students protested the rally, which aims to advocate the ban of cow slaughter and consumption in the state. The rally had to be cut short, and the entry of the spiritual leader to the state was denied by the protesting students from the Donyi Polo Hollongi Airport on Thursday. The Papum Pare district administration intervened, convincing the Jagadguru to depart given the sensitive nature of the visit.

AAPSU General Secretary Ritum Tali said that the idea of the rally by the religious leader is not acceptable. Because consumption of beef by the locals of the state has been a tradition that has been passed down from generations. Therefore, directing the people of the state to ban cow slaughter and consumption will never be tolerated.

He said that the people of the state are not against any religion, religious leaders, or any individual, but the dictation that is being tried to be pressed upon through the rally is not acceptable. A group or an individual can’t impose on someone what to eat or not. “We have our own constitutional rights. And maybe sending back the religious leader sends a negative message to the country. But the cow protection rally in a state where locals treat an animal is against our sentiments,” he said.

He also said that cows have their own cultural significance to the people of the state. It is being sacrificed in most of the traditional practices during celebration, for offering, and many more.

“Now, if a cow can give birth to a human, I will call it a mother, which is impossible. So, for us, cows are simply animals and don’t carry any religious connection,” he added. The union also cautioned against the cultural imposition by the religious leader on the public of the state. Everyone is free to preach, believe, and opt for any religion, but manipulating the innocent indigenous tribal people of the state is not welcomed.

Earlier, the Itanagar district administration denied permission to hold the yatra (rally). The yatra led by religious figures was scheduled to take place in the state capital, Itanagar, on September 27. According to the order, the organizers of the yatra did not obtain the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Police Department nor the required permission from the district administration. This has raised concerns regarding the event’s legality and the potential for disruptions within the region.

