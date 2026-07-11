Arunachal News

Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak urges special central relief package for flood-ravaged Arunachal Pradesh

Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak seeks a special Central package for flood-hit Arunachal, citing massive damage and over 95,000 people affected.
Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak
Published on

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak urged the Centre to provide a special financial package for relief, rehabilitation and restoration in flood-hit Arunachal Pradesh, citing extensive damage caused by cloudbursts, landslides and flash floods.

After inspecting disaster-affected areas in Papum Pare district and damaged stretches of the Trans Arunachal Highway, Tagak said several districts had suffered losses to lives, infrastructure, agriculture and livestock. He said more than 95,000 people had been affected, with major damage reported to houses, roads, bridges and public assets.

Tagak said he would raise the issue in Parliament and meet Union ministers to seek additional assistance. He also appreciated the Centre for deputing Union ministers and an Inter-Ministerial Central Team to assess the damage.

During the inspection, he directed the Highway Department to construct a Bailey bridge temporarily to restore connectivity to affected districts until a permanent bridge was built. Rescue and restoration efforts continued in the affected areas.

Also Read: Flood toll rises to seven in Arunachal after recovery of woman’s body

Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak
special central package
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com