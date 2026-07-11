Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak urges special central relief package for flood-ravaged Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak urged the Centre to provide a special financial package for relief, rehabilitation and restoration in flood-hit Arunachal Pradesh, citing extensive damage caused by cloudbursts, landslides and flash floods.

After inspecting disaster-affected areas in Papum Pare district and damaged stretches of the Trans Arunachal Highway, Tagak said several districts had suffered losses to lives, infrastructure, agriculture and livestock. He said more than 95,000 people had been affected, with major damage reported to houses, roads, bridges and public assets.

Tagak said he would raise the issue in Parliament and meet Union ministers to seek additional assistance. He also appreciated the Centre for deputing Union ministers and an Inter-Ministerial Central Team to assess the damage.

During the inspection, he directed the Highway Department to construct a Bailey bridge temporarily to restore connectivity to affected districts until a permanent bridge was built. Rescue and restoration efforts continued in the affected areas.

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