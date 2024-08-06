Repeal of Entrepreneurship Act: Adi Bane Kebang appeals to ANSU to reconsider their demand

A Correspondent

Itanagar: The Adi Bane Kebang (ABK), on Monday, has appealed to the All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU) to reconsider their demand to state government to repeal Arunachal Pradesh District Based Entrepreneurship and Professionals (Incentive, Development and Promotional) Act, 2015. Likewise, the ABK also appealed to the state government not to repeal the Act.

Addressing the media at the Arunachal Press Club on Monday, ABK general secretary, Vijay Taram said that the ABK has resentment over the demand for the repeal of the Act. He said the society has no issue on the 9 points of demands placed before the state government, except for the repealing of district-based entrepreneurship Act. He said that, in a democratic country, it is not possible to change the articles easily. However, the sections of the article can be amended and accordingly changed. Moreover, the Constitution of India has certain articles that empowers the State Government to set rules for the uplift and welfare of ST and SC.

“The Act has been a boon for the district based local entrepreneurs in being socially and economically sustainable till date. It has been a boon to the people of respective districts. Also, the prime objective of the Act is for peaceful coexistence among the respective district-based entrepreneurs,” he said, adding that it has also provided extremely young and good entrepreneurs to the state since its implementation in the year 2015. Taram said that the Act which is benefiting the entire districts of the state socially and economically doesn’t seem to be repealed. Therefore, the ABK appealed to the ANSU to reconsider their demand for the repeal of the Act. Also, it appeals to remove the first point demand of the union from the memorandum submitted to the State Government.

The Arunachal Pradesh District Based Entrepreneurship and Professionals (Incentive, Development and Promotional) Act, 2015 benefits entrepreneurs to avail work cost of Rs, 20 crore, of the state scheme and fund. “When a welfare scheme is being snatched from the public, there will be objections to it. So, when the Act benefits the entire State, the ABK feels no reason to repeal the Act. Moreover, it provides equal opportunity to the young entrepreneurs,” he said.

The ANSU has been spearheading the immediate repeal of the Arunachal Pradesh District-Based Entrepreneur and Professional (Incentive Development and Promotion) Act, 2015. The demand was included in its ten-points memorandum submitted to the state government. It has been a year since the union placed their demand to the state government.

Also Read: Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu discourages appeasement politics, calls for development-oriented politics (sentinelassam.com)