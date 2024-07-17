NIELIT Kokrajhar Launches Month-Long Solar Power Training for SC/ST Entrepreneurs

KOKRAJHAR: The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Kokrajhar, with the objective to boost the entrepreneurship development in solar power technologies among the aspiring and existing SC/ST entrepreneurs, organized a month-long training programme on the solar power installation, operation and maintenance. The training programme got underway from Monday in Kokrajhar campus of the NIELIT.

Sponsored by the National SC-ST Hub, Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India, the training on solar power installation, operation and maintenance was inaugurated by the senior technical officer of NIELIT, Kokrajhar, Kamal Kr. Baglari, at its permanent campus in Titaguri. In his keynote address, Baglari emphasized the paramount importance of the sustainable energy solutions in today’s world and the pivotal role played by the solar power technologies.

Scientist D’ and in-charge of NIELIT, Kokrajhar EC, Dr Bipul Roy, in his inaugural speech, presented a brief roadmap of the training programme and its objectives. He highlighted that the 80-hour training programme was designed to equip participants with practical skills and theoretical knowledge, helping them understand the significance of clean and renewable energy sources in addressing the global energy challenges. Dr Roy also provided an overview of the NIELIT and its various courses. Additionally, he announced the upcoming launch of a new 80-hour free Foundation Course on IoT (Internet of Things), specifically tailored for SC/ST youths who have completed 10+2 with the knowledge of electronics, IT/Polytechnic or hold BE degrees.

