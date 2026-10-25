Researchers Discover Two New Plant Species in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Researchers have discovered two new plant species in Vijoynagar in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, highlighting the region's rich botanical diversity.

The newly identified species, Ophiorrhiza shidiensis and Ophiorrhiza pemae, belong to the Rubiaceae family. Researchers Krishna Chowlu, Renthlei Lalnunfeli and Dr Vinay Kumar Sahani discovered the species during botanical surveys, officials said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated the researchers in a post on X, saying the discovery would deepen scientific understanding of the state's distinctive plant life and highlight its natural heritage.

Khandu also thanked the team for naming one of the species, Ophiorrhiza pemae, after him. "My sincere gratitude to the entire research team for this special recognition and for their valuable work in documenting Arunachal Pradesh's rich natural heritage," he wrote.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also welcomed the discovery, describing it as a significant contribution to documenting the state's biodiversity and advancing botanical research.

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