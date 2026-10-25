Tripura Congress gears up for civic polls; central observers to arrive on October 27

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Three central observers of the Congress will arrive in Agartala on October 27 to strengthen the party's preparations for the upcoming civic elections and intensify its ongoing 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' campaign.

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Asish Saha said the observers would visit all districts and blocks during their three-day programme. Their visit will also focus on mobilising party workers for a rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on November 1, which a sizeable number of Congress workers from Tripura are expected to attend.

An extended meeting of the TPCC, attended by district and block presidents, reviewed preparations for the civic elections and the campaign.

Saha said representatives of various civic bodies had reported on preparations in their respective areas, with most having already prepared lists of prospective candidates. The party was ready to file nominations as soon as the elections were notified, he added.

On the possibility of an electoral alliance, Saha said the Congress was participating in joint agitation programmes with INDIA bloc partners but had held no discussions on an alliance for the civic polls. The party was preparing to contest on its own strength, he said, adding that it would consider the matter if the CPI(M) expressed interest in an alliance.

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