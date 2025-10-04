Ride with peace, not noise: Ziro bikers’ pledge

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A unique initiative to curb noise pollution and promote responsible riding was held at Hapoli in Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, as the Ziro Royal Enfielders (ZRE), in collaboration with the district administration, organised a modified silencer surrender programme.

The event also marked the 9th foundation day of the motorcycling club.

In a symbolic gesture, surrendered modified silencers were destroyed by an excavator in front of officials, police personnel, and the public, underlining the collective resolve against the nuisance of excessive noise.

Lower Subansiri superintendent of police Keni Bagra, who attended the programme along with SDO Rani Perme, AC Radhe Tatung, and other officers, lauded the efforts of the ZRE.

“Ride with peace and not with noise,” he urged, calling upon bikers to adopt safe and disciplined road practices. The SP also suggested closer collaboration between ZRE and the district police for traffic awareness campaigns.

Leading by example, Bagra administered a pledge to ZRE members to drive responsibly and spread awareness on road discipline and safety.

ZRE chief Nending Ommo explained that the initiative was part of the club’s broader commitment to responsible biking and community service. He said the group aimed to sensitise riders about the adverse impact of modified silencers while encouraging a culture of safety and respect on the roads.

The programme was attended by government officers, police officials, members of ZRE, and residents. Among others present were DMO Dr Millo Kunya, TDO-cum-DIPRO in-charge Tai Arun, and OC Traffic Hano Lailang.

