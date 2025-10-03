Meghalaya observes Gandhi Jayanti with solemn ceremony

SHILLONG: In observance of Gandhi Jayanti, the Government of Meghalaya held a solemn ceremony at the Rilang Building (Main Secretariat) in Shillong, where senior officials, staff, and others gathered to pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, marking the 156th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

The programme was led by Dr. Shakil P. Ahammed, Chief Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, who laid a wreath at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi as a mark of respect and remembrance. The event was attended by several key government officials including Dr. B.D.R. Tiwari, Commissioner and Secretary; Vijay Kumar Mantri, Commissioner and Secretary, Information and Public Relations Department; Swapnil Tembe, Secretary, Education Department; R.M. Kurbah, Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hillsand other senior officers.

Officers and employees from various departments were present at the ceremony, which was held in an atmosphere of dignity and reflection. The dignitaries took turns to pay tributes at the statue, reaffirming their commitment to the Gandhian principles of peace, non-violence, and selfless service.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Shakil P. Ahammed, Chief Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya highlighted the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals in today’s world, particularly his emphasis on truth, simplicity, and unity.

He also urged the officials to uphold the values for which Mahatma Gandhi lived and sacrificed, and encouraged all to embody those principles in both public service and personal conduct, stated a press release.

Also Read: Meghalaya Launches Tourism Helpline for Sustainable Travel

Also Watch: