Meghalaya appoints nodal officer for amended BharatNet programme

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Government has designated S. Shullai, Joint Director (Design) in the Urban Affairs Department, as the nodal officer for the implementation and coordination of the Amended BharatNet Programme (ABP) in the state.

According to an official communication, Shullai, who is based in Shillong, will oversee matters related to the programme being implemented by the Department of Telecommunications, North-East Licensed Service Area (LSA), Shillong. The appointment has come into effect immediately and will remain in force until further orders, a press release said.

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