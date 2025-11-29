SEC introduces special voting facility for officers on poll duty in Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The State Election Commission (SEC) has, for the first time in Arunachal Pradesh, introduced an on-the-spot voting facility for personnel engaged in poll duty for the upcoming municipal elections, instead of requiring them to exercise their franchise through postal ballots.

According to an order issued by SEC Secretary Taru Talo on Thursday, polling personnel hailing from Itanagar and Pasighat, where the civic polls will be held, must apply for the facility to their respective municipal returning officer at least three days before the scheduled polling date and attach a copy of the election duty appointment order.

The MRO, after verifying the identity and appointment order of the personnel, will mark the voter's name on the electoral roll and provide a ballot paper for on-the-spot voting.

The order allows the MRO to fix the date, time and place for casting the vote, and mandates that contesting candidates, their election agents or authorized representatives be informed and remain present during the voting.

Voters will cast their ballots either by sealing the ballot paper in an envelope given to the MRO or by using the ballot box procedure under the Election Duty Certificate (EDC). The MRO will retain the counterfoil of the ballot paper in a sealed cover for security and transparency, the order stated.

The order has been issued in exercise of the plenary powers conferred by Article 243ZA of the Constitution, aiming to ensure that officers serving on election duty do not miss their right to vote, thereby strengthening democratic participation. The 12th general election to panchayat bodies and the third municipal polls for Itanagar and Pasighat will be held simultaneously on December 15.

There are 27 zilla parishads with 245 constituencies and 2,103 gram panchayats with 8,181 constituencies in the state.

