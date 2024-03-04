Seminar on Northeast Tourism held in Deomali

A Correspondent

DEOMALI: The Department of Geography, Economics, and Commerce organised a one-day national seminar on Tourism in North-East India: Prospects and Challenges at Wangcha Rajkumar Govt College near here. The seminar was sponsored by the state directorate of higher and technical education.

Amarjyoti Mahanta, Professor of the Department of Economics at Dibrugarh University, highlighted the importance of tourism. He said that the tourism industry is considered a rapidly growing industry, thereby boosting the economy. He also stated that the road to tourism is paved with many challenges and prospects.

Modang Reena, convenor of the seminar, emphasised the importance of the topic in context to the present world and stated that this is the platform to exchange ideas, have thoughtful discussions, and stimulate new ideas, thereby reaching an appropriate conclusion for defining the future of the tourism sector.

Guest speaker A.K. Mishra, State Liaison Officer (SLO) at NSS, also spoke on the occasion, stating various aspects of tourism and the challenges faced by the tourism sector in the region.

Dr. Monshi Tayeng, principal of the college, talked about the importance of conducting such academic discourse in higher education. He informed me that there were altogether 30 participants from all over India, including the research scholars from JNU Delhi, who presented their papers and exchanged knowledge related to the subject during the technical sessions.

