SIR begins in Arunachal Pradesh, final electoral roll to be published on Sept 22: CEO

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh began preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 of electoral rolls, with house-to-house voter verification scheduled from June 15 and the final electoral roll to be published on September 22, Chief Electoral Officer Pawan Kumar Sain said on Monday. Addressing a press briefing in Itanagar, Sain said the exercise, based on the qualifying date of July 1, aimed to ensure an accurate and updated voter list across the State. He said booth level officers would conduct door-to-door verification and collect enumeration forms between June 15 and July 14, while the draft roll would be published on July 21.

Also Read: Three Northeastern States Launch SIR Process; Draft Rolls to Be Released July 5