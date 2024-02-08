State proud of you: Arunachal Pradesh Governor to NCC cadets

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik on Wednesday felicitated the cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) from the state, who participated in the Republic Day 2024 Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi. The event was organized at Raj Bhawan here. Senior under officer Dibanlu Bellai and under officer Rehilu Diu of 22 APBn NCC Pasighat and under officers Nangram Yanyong and Tago Yaya of 1st APBn NCC Naharlagun were felicitated along with Lt Palvinder Singh, Associate NCC officer by the Governor during the event.

Parnaik congratulated the cadets and said that the state is proud of them. He said their selection and participation in the prestigious parade reflects their hard work, commitment and fervent spirit in them. The governor advised the cadets to share their experience of the parade, so that it inspires many more girls and boys to join NCC and imbibe disciplined lifestyle and physical fitness.

The governor suggested that they must share a small presentation, once they go back to their educational institution and he further asked the NCC officers to help organize the same.

Parnaik also congratulated the mothers of the cadets, who attended the function. He said that it is their motivation and encouragement that their daughters could excel in their co-curricular activity. He complimented the NCC officers for their contribution in the participation of the cadets from the state in the RD Parade. Stating that NCC is the largest resource for feeding the Indian armed forces, the governor exhorted the officers to groom and motivate the cadets of the state to join the Indian armed forces. Commanding Officer of 1st APBn Col Roshan Verma briefed the governor about the participation of cadets from the state in the Republic Day parade.

